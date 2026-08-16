Andrew Vaughn News: Settling in at third base
Vaughn will start at third base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Vaughn will stick in the starting nine for a fifth straight game and will cover the hot corner for a fourth consecutive contest. After having not previously picked up a start at third base since the 2021 season, Vaughn is now up to six starts at the position this season. He could continue to see semi-regular action at third base so long as Cooper Pratt (hamstring) remains on the shelf, potentially giving Vaughn a chance at carrying eligibility at both corner-infield spots in fantasy leagues heading into 2027.
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