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Andrew Vaughn News: Settling in at third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Vaughn will start at third base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Vaughn will stick in the starting nine for a fifth straight game and will cover the hot corner for a fourth consecutive contest. After having not previously picked up a start at third base since the 2021 season, Vaughn is now up to six starts at the position this season. He could continue to see semi-regular action at third base so long as Cooper Pratt (hamstring) remains on the shelf, potentially giving Vaughn a chance at carrying eligibility at both corner-infield spots in fantasy leagues heading into 2027.

Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers
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