Andrew Vaughn News: Sitting again versus righty

Vaughn is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

It marks the third straight time that the right-handed-hitting Vaughn has been out of the lineup when the opposition sent a righty to the mound (Edward Cabrera, in this case). Vaughn is hitting .323/.462/.516 in 11 games since coming off the injured list, but Jake Bauers remains the Brewers' primary first baseman against righties, and Christian Yelich is filling the designated hitter slot.