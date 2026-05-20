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Andrew Vaughn News: Sitting again versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Vaughn is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

It marks the third straight time that the right-handed-hitting Vaughn has been out of the lineup when the opposition sent a righty to the mound (Edward Cabrera, in this case). Vaughn is hitting .323/.462/.516 in 11 games since coming off the injured list, but Jake Bauers remains the Brewers' primary first baseman against righties, and Christian Yelich is filling the designated hitter slot.

Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers
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