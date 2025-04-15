Andrew Vaughn News: Slugs second homer Tuesday

Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Athletics.

Vaughn deposited a Jeffrey Springs changeup into deep left field, tying the game up at 3-3 in the first inning. The White Sox are relying on Vaughn to be one of their big bats in 2025, but the former top prospect is off to a brutal start at the dish. Over his first 57 at-bats, Vaughn is slashing just .123/.180/.263 with two homers, two doubles, eight RBI and three runs scored.