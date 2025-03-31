Andrew Vaughn News: Smacks three-run homer Monday

Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's 9-0 win over the Twins.

Vaughn began the season 1-for-12 across a three-game series against the Angels, but he started the White Sox's offensive onslaught Monday when he took Chris Paddack deep for a 371-foot, three-run homer to left field in the first inning. Vaughn was one long shot shy from recording a second-straight 20-homer season last year and will aim to reach that benchmark in 2025.