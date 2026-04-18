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Andrew Velazquez News: Joins Diamondbacks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Velazquez signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Velazquez hasn't appeared in a professional game since the regular season began, but he'll get a chance with the Diamondbacks. He'll likely serve primarily as depth for the big-league club.

Andrew Velazquez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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