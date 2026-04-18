Andrew Velazquez News: Joins Diamondbacks
Velazquez signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Velazquez hasn't appeared in a professional game since the regular season began, but he'll get a chance with the Diamondbacks. He'll likely serve primarily as depth for the big-league club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Velazquez See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Lineup Lowdown: American LeagueJune 20, 2023
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekJune 18, 2023
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Buckle UpOctober 7, 2022
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekSeptember 22, 2022
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekSeptember 18, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Velazquez See More