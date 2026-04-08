Andrew Walters headshot

Andrew Walters Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Walters (lat) was charged with two runs on one hit and one walk over an inning of work in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

Walters averaged 94 mph with his four-seamer, which is down 2.4 mph from his average with the Guardians last season prior to lat surgery. The velocity could come back as he further distances himself from the operation, but if it doesn't, the Guardians might opt to keep Walters at Columbus for a while rather than stick him back in the big-league bullpen.

Andrew Walters
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Walters See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Walters See More
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
248 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
346 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
Author Image
James Anderson
February 11, 2025
Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
Author Image
James Anderson
January 21, 2025