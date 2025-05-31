Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Walters Injury: Lands on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

The Guardians placed Walters on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a right lat strain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Walters suffered the injury during the ninth inning of Friday's game against the Angels. He'll undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury, but the 24-year-old reliever could be facing a lengthy stint on the IL. Nic Enright was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.

