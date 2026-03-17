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Andrew Walters Injury: Live BP session scheduled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Walters (lat) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Walters, who is working his way back from lat surgery last year, has been throwing bullpen sessions and from 120-150 feet off flat ground. He'll miss the start of the regular season with a potential return during the month of May.

Andrew Walters
Cleveland Guardians
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