Andrew Walters Injury: Live BP session scheduled
Walters (lat) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Walters, who is working his way back from lat surgery last year, has been throwing bullpen sessions and from 120-150 feet off flat ground. He'll miss the start of the regular season with a potential return during the month of May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Walters See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups226 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch324 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025February 11, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings UpdateJanuary 21, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Walters See More