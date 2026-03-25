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Andrew Walters Injury: Moves to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Guardians placed Walters (lat) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

The right-hander is working his way back from last year's lat surgery and has progressed to throwing live bullpen sessions. Walters will need at least a handful of rehab games before being cleared to make his season debut for the Guardians.

Andrew Walters
Cleveland Guardians
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