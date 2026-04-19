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Andrew Walters Injury: Piling up Ks on rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 7:46am

Walters (lat) struck out the side in the eighth inning Friday for Triple-A Columbus.

Walters made his fourth rehab appearance and has fanned nine batters over four innings. Where his first outing indicated a noticeable reduction in velocity, the right-hander's velo bounced back in subsequent appearances. There's been significant downtime in between his outings -- two or three days of rest -- which suggests Walters will not come off the 15-day injured list in the short term. MLB.com pegs him for a potential return at some point in May.

Andrew Walters
Cleveland Guardians
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