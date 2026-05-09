Andrew Walters Injury: Rehab paused
Walters (lat) was returned from his rehab assignment due to a viral illness, MLB.com reports.
Walters hasn't pitched since April 24. Once he returns to full strength, the right-hander will commence a new rehab stint.
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