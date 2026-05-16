Andrew Walters Injury: Rehab resumed
Walters (lat) resumed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on May 12, MLB.com reports.
Walters had his rehab assignment paused due to a viral illness and hadn't pitched since April 24 before it was resumed earlier this week. In two games for the Clippers this week, Walters has allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 1.1 innings.
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