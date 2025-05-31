Andrew Walters Injury: Shelved with lat strain

The Guardians placed Walters on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a right lat strain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Walters suffered the injury during the ninth inning of Friday's game against the Angels. The Guardians haven't determined whether Walters will need surgery, but the 24-year-old is expected to be sidelined for an extended period after president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said that the right-hander has been diagnosed with a "significant tear," per SI.com. Nic Enright was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.