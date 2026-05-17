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Andrew Walters News: Activated from IL, sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

The Guardians activated Walters (lat) from the 15-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Columbus, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Walters was placed on the IL in late March and missed nearly two months of action. Prior to getting hurt, he appeared in two games with Cleveland, allowing two earned runs on two hits while posting a 2:0 K:BB over 1.1 innings. He'll now look to ramp back up with Columbus.

Andrew Walters
Cleveland Guardians
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