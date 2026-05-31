Andrew Wantz News: Designated for assignment

The Rays designated Wantz for assignment Sunday.

The right-hander had his contract selected by Tampa Bay on Friday and will lose his place on the roster after giving up five runs across 1.2 innings Saturday against the Angels. Wantz seems unlikely to garner much interest on the waiver wire given that he posted a 7.04 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 23 innings for Triple-A Durham prior to the promotion.