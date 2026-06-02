Andrew Wantz News: Elects free agency

Wantz cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wantz was DFA'd by Tampa Bay after he gave up five earned runs in just 1.2 innings Saturday, and he'll now look to free agency for his next opportunity. The 30-year-old has also struggled in the minors this season, posting a 7.04 ERA and 1.78 WHIP through 23 innings at Triple-A Durham, so he will almost certainly have to settle for another minor-league deal.