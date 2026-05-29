Andrew Wantz News: Promoted to Tampa Bay

The Rays selected Wantz's contract from Triple-A Durham on Friday.

Wantz will join a big-league squad for the first time since 2024 after missing all of last season coming off elbow surgery. With Triple-A Durham, Wantz posted a 7.04 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB in 23 innings. Tampa Bay optioned Carson Williams in order to make room for Wantz on the active roster.