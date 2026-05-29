Andrew Wantz headshot

Andrew Wantz News: Promoted to Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 11:03am

The Rays selected Wantz's contract from Triple-A Durham on Friday.

Wantz will join a big-league squad for the first time since 2024 after missing all of last season coming off elbow surgery. With Triple-A Durham, Wantz posted a 7.04 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB in 23 innings. Tampa Bay optioned Carson Williams in order to make room for Wantz on the active roster.

Andrew Wantz
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wantz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wantz See More
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025