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Andruw Monasterio News: Enters as pinch hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Monasterio went 1-for-2 with a double in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Cincinnati.

Monasterio, who made his first appearance of the regular season, pinch hit for Marcelo Mayer in the seventh inning against a right-handed reliever and remained in the game at second base. The backup gave the Red Sox some hope in the ninth inning with a one-out double, but he was stranded there. With Mayer routinely hitting the bench against left-handers, Monasterio and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are positioned to be part of a platoon at second base.

Andruw Monasterio
Boston Red Sox
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