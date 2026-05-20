Andruw Monasterio News: Heading to bench Wednesday
Monasterio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa will get the nod at shortstop Wednesday, but Monasterio looks to be the Red Sox's preferred option at the position while Trevor Story (sports hernia) is stuck on the injured list. Monasterio had started each of the last six games -- four at shortstop, two at designated hitter -- and went 6-for-22 with three doubles and a run during that stretch.
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