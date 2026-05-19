Andruw Monasterio headshot

Andruw Monasterio News: Makes fourth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Monasterio started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 in Monday's 3-1 win over Kansas City.

Monasterio made a fourth consecutive start at shortstop as a fill-in for Trevor Story (groin), who could be facing surgery. The Red Sox have a few options to deploy at shortstop, but thus far interim manager Chad Tracy has only used Monasterio. He's slashing .256/.301/.397 with eight doubles, one home run, nine RBI and eight runs scored over 83 plate appearances.

Andruw Monasterio
Boston Red Sox
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