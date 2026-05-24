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Andruw Monasterio News: Sitting against righty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Monasterio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Monasterio will hit the bench for the third time in four games, with each of his absences coming while Boston has faced right-handed starting pitchers. Though Monasterio appeared to have temporarily taken over as the Red Sox's preferred shortstop when Trevor Story (sports hernia) landed on the injured list last weekend, interim manager Chad Tracy recently said that Marcelo Mayer will serve as the team's primary option at the position while Story is shelved. Monasterio should continue to be a regular part of Boston's lineup against lefties as the designated hitter, but he'll have to vie with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nick Sogard for playing time at second base against right-handed pitching while Mayer is occupying shortstop.

Andruw Monasterio
Boston Red Sox
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