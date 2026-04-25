Andruw Monasterio News: Three XBH in Saturday's rout
Monasterio went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 17-1 win over the Orioles.
Batting fifth as the DH, Monasterio banged out extra-base hits against three different Baltimore hurlers, including a grand slam in the ninth inning off Keegan Akin. It was the first homer of the year for the 28-year-old infielder, and through his first 13 games with the Red Sox, Monasterio is slashing .243/.317/.432 with one steal, five runs and seven RBI.
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