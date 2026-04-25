Andruw Monasterio headshot

Andruw Monasterio News: Three XBH in Saturday's rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Monasterio went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 17-1 win over the Orioles.

Batting fifth as the DH, Monasterio banged out extra-base hits against three different Baltimore hurlers, including a grand slam in the ninth inning off Keegan Akin. It was the first homer of the year for the 28-year-old infielder, and through his first 13 games with the Red Sox, Monasterio is slashing .243/.317/.432 with one steal, five runs and seven RBI.

Andruw Monasterio
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andruw Monasterio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andruw Monasterio See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
37 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
65 days ago
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
72 days ago