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Andruw Monasterio News: Will platoon with Mayer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 3:54pm

Monasterio will be part of a three-player platoon at second base early in the regular season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Boston manager Alex Cora discussed his plans for second base, where Marcelo Mayer will start against right-handers. Against lefties, it will be either Monasterio or Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Monasterio was better than Kiner-Falefa against left-handers in 2025, but Cora indicated he would "mix-and-match" between the two. Fantasy managers will get an early look at how Cora handles the situation, when Boston is scheduled to face left-handers in its first two games of the regular season.

Andruw Monasterio
Boston Red Sox
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