Andry Lara News: Sent to minor-league camp

The Nationals reassigned Lara to minor-league camp Monday.

Washington outrighted Lara to the minors in January, but the 23-year-old righty still received an invitation to big-league camp to begin spring training. Lara made eight appearances out of the Washington bullpen in 2025, though he'll likely have a tougher time resurfacing in the majors this season now that he's no longer on the 40-man roster.