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Andy Ibanez News: Claimed by Mets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 10:28am

The Mets claimed Ibanez off waivers from the Athletics on Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The A's designated Ibanez for assignment Sunday, but he'll reclaim a 40-man roster spot by moving to the Mets. He'll fill in as a depth piece in New York, though he isn't likely to see many opportunities after posting a .285 OPS in 18 plate appearances with the Athletics.

Andy Ibanez
New York Mets
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