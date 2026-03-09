Andy Ibanez headshot

Andy Ibanez News: Collects four hits in spring win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Ibanez went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Dodgers.

Ibanez was hot at the plate from the start, lacing a 107.2 mph double to lead off the bottom of the first inning in what ultimately turned into a four-hit performance. Including Sunday's standout showing, he's hitting .400/.464/.560 with four doubles, three RBI and three runs scored through nine spring appearances. It was a hectic offseason for the 32-year-old, who was non-tendered by the Tigers in November before signing with the Dodgers in early January, only to be designated for assignment less than a month later and ultimately claimed by the Athletics on Feb. 6. Known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching, Ibanez is in the mix for playing time at third base alongside Max Muncy and Darell Hernaiz.

Andy Ibanez
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Ibanez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Ibanez See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
3 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
158 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
167 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
169 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
170 days ago