Andy Ibanez News: Collects two RBI vs. Atlanta
Ibanez went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles and a run scored during Tuesday's 5-2 win over Atlanta.
Ibanez put the Athletics on the board with an RBI single in the second inning before doing so again in the fourth. He got the start at second base for the first time this season, and his defensive versatility and success at the plate against southpaws should afford him regular playing time this season.
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