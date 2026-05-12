Andy Ibanez headshot

Andy Ibanez News: Cut from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Mets designated Ibanez for assignment Tuesday.

The club needed to free up a spot on its 26-man and 40-man rosters for the addition of A.J. Ewing. Ibanez was a waiver claim of the Mets in late April but hardly played, going hitless in eight plate appearances.

Andy Ibanez
New York Mets
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