Andy Ibanez News: DFA'd by Athletics

The Athletics designated Ibanez for assignment Sunday.

Ibanez had been seeing sparse playing time and hadn't appeared in a game since April 19. He's slashing just .118/.167/.118 with three RBI over 18 plate appearances on the campaign and will now be exposed to waivers. Ibanez's removal from the active roster made room for the A's to activate Brent Rooker (oblique) from the injured list.