Andy Ibanez headshot

Andy Ibanez News: DFA'd by Athletics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Athletics designated Ibanez for assignment Sunday.

Ibanez had been seeing sparse playing time and hadn't appeared in a game since April 19. He's slashing just .118/.167/.118 with three RBI over 18 plate appearances on the campaign and will now be exposed to waivers. Ibanez's removal from the active roster made room for the A's to activate Brent Rooker (oblique) from the injured list.

Andy Ibanez
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Ibanez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Ibanez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
51 days ago