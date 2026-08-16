Andy Ibanez News: Inks minor-league deal with Seattle
Ibanez and the Mariners agreed on a minor-league contract Sunday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Ibanez was released by the Mets on Thursday, and it only took a few days for him to find his next opportunity. The 33-year-old has gone 2-for-23 with five RBI and one run scored over 23 at-bats in 14 contests with the Athletics and Mets this season. Ibanez batted .269 with four home runs, 18 RBI and 15 runs scored over 31 games with Triple-A Syracuse, and he will report to Triple-A Tacoma with his new squad.
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