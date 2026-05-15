Andy Ibanez News: Outrighted to Syracuse
Ibanez cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Ibanez was jettisoned off the 40-man roster to make room for top prospect A.J. Ewing, but the former will stay put with the Mets after clearing waivers and work as organizational depth. The 33-year-old went 0-for-6 during his time with the Mets and owns just a .202 OPS in the majors this season.
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