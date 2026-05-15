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Andy Ibanez News: Outrighted to Syracuse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Ibanez cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Ibanez was jettisoned off the 40-man roster to make room for top prospect A.J. Ewing, but the former will stay put with the Mets after clearing waivers and work as organizational depth. The 33-year-old went 0-for-6 during his time with the Mets and owns just a .202 OPS in the majors this season.

Andy Ibanez
New York Mets
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