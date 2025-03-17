Andy Ibanez News: Will be short side of 3B platoon

Ibanez is slated to open the season as the Tigers' short-side platoon partner with Zach McKinstry at third base, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jace Jung was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, setting up an uninspiring McKinstry/Ibanez platoon at the hot corner, at least until Matt Vierling (shoulder) is ready. Ibanez slashed .292/.357/.445 against left-handed pitching last season.