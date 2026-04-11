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Andy Pages News: Another big game at plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Pages went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, two additional RBI, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Rangers.

Pages had a two-run double in the sixth inning to put the Dodgers ahead 5-4, and he padded the lead with a two-run homer in the eighth. The 25-year-old outfielder has been one of the best hitters in the majors early in 2026, logging eight multi-hit efforts over his first 13 games. He's batting .449 with a 1.256 OPS, four homers, 16 RBI, eight runs scored, one stolen base and four doubles.

Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers
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