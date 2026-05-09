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Andy Pages News: Blasts homer to prevent shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Pages went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Atlanta.

Pages took Reynaldo Lopez deep in the ninth inning, keeping the Dodgers from getting shut out. With four homers over his last three games, Pages looks to have shaken off the power drought that saw him go 20 contests without a long ball. The outfielder is batting .333 with a .948 OPS, nine homers, 35 RBI, 23 runs scored, six stolen bases and eight doubles across 39 games this season as one of the steadiest hitters in the Dodgers' lineup.

Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers
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