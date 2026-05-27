Andy Pages News: Clubs another homer
Pages went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.
Pages hit second against a right-handed pitcher for the first time this season. He's been all over the lineup lately -- he was batting as low as seventh on May 18, but he's steadily worked his way up the order with a surge of offense. He's hit safely in five straight games, going 10-for-21 (.476) in that span with three homers and eighth RBI. For the season, the outfielder is batting .303 with an .899 OPS, 13 homers, 50 RBI, 34 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 56 contests.
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