Andy Pages headshot

Andy Pages News: Continues hot start to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Pages went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Friday's 13-6 win over Washington.

Pages hit one of five Los Angeles homers in the victory, connecting for a two-run shot off Miles Mikolas in the fourth inning. Among a lineup full of stars, Pages has arguably been the Dodgers' best hitter in the early going, slashing .480/.500/.760 with two long balls while tying for the team lead with seven RBI. He posted a .774 regular-season OPS during his breakout campaign last year and could be in the midst of another step forward in 2026.

Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Pages See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Pages See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
10 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago