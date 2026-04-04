Andy Pages News: Continues hot start to season
Pages went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Friday's 13-6 win over Washington.
Pages hit one of five Los Angeles homers in the victory, connecting for a two-run shot off Miles Mikolas in the fourth inning. Among a lineup full of stars, Pages has arguably been the Dodgers' best hitter in the early going, slashing .480/.500/.760 with two long balls while tying for the team lead with seven RBI. He posted a .774 regular-season OPS during his breakout campaign last year and could be in the midst of another step forward in 2026.
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