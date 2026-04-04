Andy Pages headshot

Andy Pages News: Continues to sizzle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 7:49am

Pages went 3-for-5 with a home run, a stolen base, three RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Nationals.

Pages is heating up a big way of late. He's now delivered five straight multi-hit games, going deep twice over that span while racking up five RBI as well. Additionally, Pages stole his first base of the campaign Saturday, and he's now batting an even .500 with three home runs and 10 RBI over 31 plate appearances.

Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Pages See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Pages See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
10 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago