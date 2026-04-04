Andy Pages News: Continues to sizzle Saturday
Pages went 3-for-5 with a home run, a stolen base, three RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Nationals.
Pages is heating up a big way of late. He's now delivered five straight multi-hit games, going deep twice over that span while racking up five RBI as well. Additionally, Pages stole his first base of the campaign Saturday, and he's now batting an even .500 with three home runs and 10 RBI over 31 plate appearances.
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