Andy Pages News: Drives in four runs

Pages went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.

Pages knocked an RBI single during the Dodgers' four-run first inning before belting a two-run shot in the fifth. He capped off his day with another RBI base hit in the sixth. Pages was a nightmare for Pittsburgh's pitching staff this weekend, going 10-for-12 with four extra-base hits in the three-game set. The hot streak boosted his season OPS from .650 to .861 through 93 plate appearances.