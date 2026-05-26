Andy Pages News: Fills box score in blowout win

Pages went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles, three total RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored in Tuesday's 15-6 win over the Rockies.

Pages was dominant at the plate in a way that hasn't seen been seen in a few weeks. The outfielder has at least one extra-base hit in four straight games and has added seven RBI in that span. His steal Tuesday was his first since May 5 versus the Astros. Pages is hitting .299 with an .882 OPS, 12 homers, 49 RBI, 33 runs scored, 12 doubles and seven thefts across 55 contests this season. He showed he could stick in the majors in 2025, but the 25-year-old has put together a full-on breakout year in 2026.