Andy Pages News: Getting first day off

Pages is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Tommy Edman will pick up the start in center field in place of Pages, who had been included in the lineup in each of the Dodgers' first 11 games of the season. The Dodgers aren't yet prepared to the pull the plug on Pages as an everyday player, but he's likely on a shorter leash after slashing .118/.268/.147 with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate over his first 41 plate appearances.