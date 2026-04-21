Andy Pages News: Idle Tuesday
Pages isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
After notching a base hit in three of the Dodgers' last four games in Colorado, Pages will take a seat to begin the team's three-game series against the Giants. Alex Call will fill the void in center field and bat eighth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Pages See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 174 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 138 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Pages See More