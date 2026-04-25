Andy Pages News: Knocks in three runs Saturday
Pages went went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in a 12-4 victory versus the Cubs on Saturday.
Pages had a big hand in Los Angeles' six-run fourth inning with a run-scoring single. He added another pair of RBI with a double in the sixth. Pages began the campaign on fire but had been slowing down of late entering Saturday, batting just .120 (3-for-25) with no RBI over his previous seven games. Thanks to his early-season excellence, he still ranks 12th in MLB in OPS (.934) and is tied for third with 24 RBI.
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