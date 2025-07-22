Andy Pages News: Launches another homer
Pages went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Twins.
Pages has homered twice in as many games versus Minnesota. He's now 5-for-10 with three extra-base hits over his last three contests as he looks to find more game-to-game stability in July. The outfielder has a .285/.326/.489 slash line with 19 homers, 63 RBI, 48 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 98 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now