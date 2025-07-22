Andy Pages News: Launches another homer

Pages went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Twins.

Pages has homered twice in as many games versus Minnesota. He's now 5-for-10 with three extra-base hits over his last three contests as he looks to find more game-to-game stability in July. The outfielder has a .285/.326/.489 slash line with 19 homers, 63 RBI, 48 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 98 games this season.