Andy Pages News: Notches third steal
Pages went 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.
Pages ended up looking a little more human against the Mets, going 3-for-10 with four strikeouts over the three-game series to start the week. The outfielder is still hitting pretty well with a .409/.451/.697 slash line across 18 contests this season. He's contributing in all areas with five home runs, 20 RBI, 10 runs scored, three steals on four attempts and four doubles. Pages' average will come down eventually, but he should still be a reliable source of counting stats as part of a powerful offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Pages See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 133 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
General MLB Article
How OBP Fantasy Baseball Leagues Change Player Values10 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 511 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andy Pages See More