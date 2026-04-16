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Andy Pages News: Notches third steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Pages went 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.

Pages ended up looking a little more human against the Mets, going 3-for-10 with four strikeouts over the three-game series to start the week. The outfielder is still hitting pretty well with a .409/.451/.697 slash line across 18 contests this season. He's contributing in all areas with five home runs, 20 RBI, 10 runs scored, three steals on four attempts and four doubles. Pages' average will come down eventually, but he should still be a reliable source of counting stats as part of a powerful offense.

Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers
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