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Andy Pages News: Powers rout with three homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Pages went 3-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI in Wednesday's 12-2 win over the Astros.

The Dodgers lost Tyler Glasnow after just one inning to back spasms, but Pages and the offense made sure the bullpen's job wasn't too difficult. The center fielder launched a three-run homer off Lance McCullers in the third inning, a two-run blast against Jason Alexander in the fifth and completed the hat trick with a solo shot off position player Cesar Salazar in the ninth. The eruption snapped a 20-game power drought for Pages, but on the season he's still slashing .336/.376/.569 with eight home runs, six steals, 22 runs and 33 RBI through 37 contests.

Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers
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