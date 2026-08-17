Andy Pages News: Productive in Monday's win

Pages went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 11-5 win over Colorado.

Pages got in on the offensive explosion, logging three-plus hits for the 12th time this season. Since the calendar flipped to August, the center fielder has slashed .306/.368/.500 with three homers, nine RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases across 16 contests. Overall, he's hitting .274/.340/.465 with 21 homers, 80 RBI, 71 runs and 12 stolen bases in 125 games.