Andy Pages News: Reaches 20-homer mark

Pages went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.

Pages' fifth-inning homer restored a one-run lead for the Dodgers. The outfielder is putting together another solid month, going 15-for-51 (.294) with two homers and six RBI over 13 contests in August so far. On the year, he's batting .272 with a .796 OPS, 20 homers, 77 RBI, 68 runs scored, 24 doubles, two triples and 11 stolen bases over 122 contests.