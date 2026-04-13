Andy Pages News: Showing no signs of slowing down
Pages went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 4-0 win against the Mets on Monday.
Pages provided the bulk of the Dodgers' scoring with his three-run blast off Mets starter David Peterson in the third inning. The long ball was his fifth of the campaign, tied for seventh-most in the majors. That's just a small glimpse of how good he has been to begin the campaign; Pages also leads MLB in RBI (20) and batting average (.417) and ranks third in OPS (1.186).
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