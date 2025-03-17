Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andy Pages headshot

Andy Pages News: Starting in Tokyo Series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Pages will start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cubs in Tokyo.

The Dodgers optioned Hyesong Kim to Triple-A last week, paving the way for Pages to start against lefty Shota Imanaga in the regular-season opener, with Tommy Edman at second base. Pages hit .357/.396/.520 against left-handed pitching last season, compared to .213/.277/.371 against right-handed pitching. It remains to be seen just how much he will play against righties to begin the 2025 campaign.

Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now