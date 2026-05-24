Andy Pages News: Strong campaign continues
Pages went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Brewers.
After racking up 86 RBI in 581 regular-season at-bats during a breakout 2025 campaign, Pages is on pace for even better numbers in 2026. The 25-year-old center fielder is tied with CJ Abrams for the top mark in the major leagues in RBI (45), putting him well within striking distance of his first career 100-RBI season if he stays healthy. With 11 long balls through 195 at-bats thus far, Pages also has a decent chance at his first 30-homer year.
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